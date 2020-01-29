EC orders BJP to remove Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib from star campaigners list for Delhi poll

New Delhi,29/1: Election Commission orders Bharatiya Janta Party to remove Union Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Sahib from its star campaigner list for the Delhi election.

This action is taken against them for giving controversial statements ahead of the Delhi election 2020.

The Election Commission said in the statement “”Election Commission has ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh from the list of star campaigners of Bhartiya Janata Party for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders,”