Eco Retreat Festival at 5 places in Odisha!

Bhubaneswar, 18/9: Odisha Tourism is likely to extend the Eco Retreat Festival to 5 different places in Odisha. If reports are to be believed, apart from Konark the festival will be Satkosia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, and Hirakud.

“A tender has been invited to develop, finance, operate, promote, and market the project. The government will provide only basic amenities at the sites. As the COVID-19 situation still continues, the tourists will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during their stay at the sites,” the official said.