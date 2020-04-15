EIDD-2801 will protect lungs from COVID-19

Scientists from around the world are working on a drug to prevent COVID-19. Continuous efforts were made to find a solution to this problem. So there is a piece of good news from the United States. In New York, USA, scientists have developed the EIDD-2801 tablet. It is said to be able to protect the lungs from COVID-19. The enzyme EIDD-2801 inhibits the enzyme that the coronavirus uses in its genetic preparation in the body. As a result, the body is not damaged by the coronavirus infection. The drug is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “If this is successful, the EIDD-2801 tablet will be given to the people at a later date,” Emory University said.