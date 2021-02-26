Election Commission to announce poll dates for four States today

New Delhi, 26/2: The Election Commission of India will announce the election dates for four states and one Union Territory today. These are Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The announcement is likely to happen at 4.30 pm today.

These states and UT are due for election in April-May.

The Election Commission held a crucial meeting on Wednesday to finalize the schedule for the upcoming poll to four states (West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala) and one Union Territory (Puducherry).

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.