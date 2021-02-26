World’s highest railway bridge ‘Chenab Bridge’ to be Completed soon: Piyush Goyal

-
New Delhi, 26/2: Union Railway Minister on Friday said that Chenab Bridge, a railway bridge in the making over Chenab River, will achieve another “engineering milestone”. He added that the bridge will be completed by March next year.
“Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position. It is all set to be the world’s highest Railway bridge,” Piyush Goyal tweeted.
Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position.
It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge 🌉 pic.twitter.com/yWS2v6exiP
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 25, 2021
Railway officials have stated that the bridge will stand 359 meters above Chenab’s river bed and will be 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower. It will be constructed over a 111 km-stretch under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.
The length of the bridge will be 1,315 meters with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467 meters.