Deogarh, 26/12: The dead body of an elephant calf was recovered near Bardanali village under Palasama block by the forest officials. Previously the dead body of the elephant calf was witnessed by the villagers. They informed the forest de[partment . Upon receiving the information, the forest department officials reached the spot and recovered its body. The calf is estimated to be 2-3 years old. The exact reason for the death of the elephant calf is still unknown.