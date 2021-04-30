Rajnath Singh invokes special provisions & grants Emergency Financial Powers to Armed Forces to fight COVID-19 surge

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 151,726,543
    World
    Confirmed: 151,726,543
    Active: 18,936,439
    Recovered: 129,603,319
    Death: 3,186,785
  • USA 33,051,270
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,051,270
    Active: 6,819,593
    Recovered: 25,642,392
    Death: 589,285
  • India 19,107,611
    India
    Confirmed: 19,107,611
    Active: 3,267,247
    Recovered: 15,629,306
    Death: 211,058
  • Brazil 14,592,886
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,592,886
    Active: 1,039,351
    Recovered: 13,152,118
    Death: 401,417
  • Turkey 4,820,591
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,820,591
    Active: 456,563
    Recovered: 4,323,897
    Death: 40,131
  • Russia 4,805,288
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,805,288
    Active: 267,214
    Recovered: 4,427,946
    Death: 110,128
  • UK 4,416,623
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,416,623
    Active: 74,315
    Recovered: 4,214,791
    Death: 127,517
  • Italy 4,022,653
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,022,653
    Active: 436,170
    Recovered: 3,465,676
    Death: 120,807
  • Germany 3,392,232
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,392,232
    Active: 313,490
    Recovered: 2,995,200
    Death: 83,542
  • Pakistan 820,823
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 820,823
    Active: 91,547
    Recovered: 711,465
    Death: 17,811
  • China 90,655
    China
    Confirmed: 90,655
    Active: 328
    Recovered: 85,691
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, April 30: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on Friday invoked special provisions and granted Emergency Financial Powers to the Armed Forces to empower them and speed up their efforts in tide over the current COVID-19 situation in the country.
These powers will help Formation Commanders to establish and operate quarantine facilities/hospitals and undertake procurement/repair of equipment/items/material/stores, besides provisioning of various services and works required to support the ongoing effort against the pandemic.
Under these powers, Vice Chiefs of Armed Forces including Chief Of Integrated Defence Staff To The Chairman Chiefs Of Staff Committee (CISC) and General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs (GOC-in-Cs) and equivalents of all three services have been given full powers, whereas Corps Commanders/Area Commanders have been delegated powers up to Rs 50 lakh per case and Division Commanders/Sub Area Commanders and equivalents have been delegated powers up to Rs 20 lakh per case.
These powers have been devolved initially for a period of three months from May 1 to July 31, 2021. These are in addition to the emergency powers delegated to the Medical Officers of the Armed Forces last week.
The emergency powers were sanctioned to the Armed Forces last year too when the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out. This had helped the Armed Forces tackle the situation faster and in an effective manner.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
