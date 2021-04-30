Railway waives off charges for Covid testing and diet supplied during Covid related hospitalisation for non railway patients

COVID-19 Updates World 151,726,543 World Confirmed: 151,726,543 Active: 18,936,439 Recovered: 129,603,319 Death: 3,186,785

New Delhi, April 30: Indian Railway has waived off charges for Covid-19 testing and diet supplied during Covid-19 related hospitalization for non railway patients .

It may be notes that Government of India is following “Whole of Government” approach where all,

Ministries/Departments are working as one to prevent and fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic infection.

It has been decided by Board to waive off expenditure incurred on RTPCR / RAT testing of non railway personnel in camps and group settings.

Similarly, it decided to waive off charges leviable for diet supplied during Covid-19 related hospitalization.

Indian Railways has been at the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 with all its might. From maintaining the supply chains and wheels of economy moving, providing Covid-19 care coaches to running of Oxygen Expresses and keeping passenger train operations running in most trying circumstances.

Waiving off these key medical charges is step towards making the health care accessible for all.