ଇଞ୍ଜିନିୟରିଂ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ହଷ୍ଟେଲ ଫି’ ଛାଡ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 119,237,981
    World
    Confirmed: 119,237,981
    Active: 21,778,408
    Recovered: 94,815,535
    Death: 2,644,038
  • USA 29,927,572
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,927,572
    Active: 8,592,734
    Recovered: 20,791,100
    Death: 543,738
  • India 11,308,846
    India
    Confirmed: 11,308,846
    Active: 197,217
    Recovered: 10,953,303
    Death: 158,326
  • Brazil 11,284,269
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,284,269
    Active: 1,052,579
    Recovered: 9,958,566
    Death: 273,124
  • Russia 4,370,617
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,370,617
    Active: 306,368
    Recovered: 3,973,029
    Death: 91,220
  • UK 4,241,677
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,241,677
    Active: 729,854
    Recovered: 3,386,655
    Death: 125,168
  • Italy 3,149,017
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,149,017
    Active: 497,350
    Recovered: 2,550,483
    Death: 101,184
  • Turkey 2,835,989
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,835,989
    Active: 147,606
    Recovered: 2,659,093
    Death: 29,290
  • Germany 2,546,510
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,546,510
    Active: 127,350
    Recovered: 2,345,600
    Death: 73,560
  • Pakistan 600,198
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 600,198
    Active: 18,703
    Recovered: 568,065
    Death: 13,430
  • China 90,027
    China
    Confirmed: 90,027
    Active: 182
    Recovered: 85,209
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୨ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ହଷ୍ଟେଲ ଫି’ ଛାଡ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର । ସରକାରୀ ବୈଷୟିକ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ହଷ୍ଟଲ ଫି ଛାଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଇଞ୍ଜିନିୟରିଂ କଲେଜ ଓ ପଲିଟେକ୍ନିକରେ ପିଲାଙ୍କ ହଷ୍ଟେଲ ଫି ଛାଡ ହୋଇଛି ।

ତେବେ କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ଏପ୍ରିଲରୁ ଡିସେମ୍ବର ୨୦୨୦ ଯାଏଁ ହଷ୍ଟେଲ ବନ୍ଦ ଥିଲା । ହଷ୍ଟେଲ ଫି’ ଛାଡ ପାଇଁ ଦକ୍ଷତା ବିକାଶ ଓ ବୈଷୟିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି । ୧୭ ହଜାର ୧୨ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ୫ କୋଟି ୧୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଛାଡ ହୋଇଛି । ଫି’ ଛାଡ ନେଇ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରେମାନନ୍ଦ ନାୟକ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.