England Cricket team to return to training amidst Corona Scare

Because of the coronavirus havoc, no international cricket match has been played in the entire world after March 13. Due to the lockdown in most countries, players are not getting the opportunity to train. But now many big countries including England, Australia have started efforts to bring the game back on track. England cricketers will start personal training from next week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has given information about the players returning to training from next week. England cricket director Ashley Giles said, “These are very early steps taken for the return of the game.”

According to the BBC report, the bowlers will practice on different county grounds and during this time they will be accompanied by coaches, physios if needed. The remaining other players will return to practice after two weeks.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is working closely with the government for the safe return of the game due to coronavirus. All types of cricket activities have been closed in England since mid-March. The ECB has said that all types of professional cricket will be suspended till July 1.