England Elects to Bat First in the Final T20I, Virat to Open with Rohit

-
World
123,026,628
WorldConfirmed: 123,026,628Active: 21,158,889Recovered: 99,152,087Death: 2,715,652
-
USA
30,425,787
USAConfirmed: 30,425,787Active: 7,261,358Recovered: 22,610,325Death: 554,104
-
Brazil
11,877,009
BrazilConfirmed: 11,877,009Active: 1,203,024Recovered: 10,383,460Death: 290,525
-
India
11,555,284
IndiaConfirmed: 11,555,284Active: 288,358Recovered: 11,107,332Death: 159,594
-
Russia
4,447,570
RussiaConfirmed: 4,447,570Active: 292,259Recovered: 4,060,652Death: 94,659
-
UK
4,285,684
UKConfirmed: 4,285,684Active: 538,165Recovered: 3,621,493Death: 126,026
-
Italy
3,332,418
ItalyConfirmed: 3,332,418Active: 556,539Recovered: 2,671,638Death: 104,241
-
Turkey
2,971,633
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,971,633Active: 153,012Recovered: 2,788,757Death: 29,864
-
Germany
2,645,186
GermanyConfirmed: 2,645,186Active: 160,413Recovered: 2,409,700Death: 75,073
-
Pakistan
623,135
PakistanConfirmed: 623,135Active: 29,576Recovered: 579,760Death: 13,799
-
China
90,087
ChinaConfirmed: 90,087Active: 162Recovered: 85,289Death: 4,636
Ahmedabad, 20/3: England Captain Eoin Morgan has won the 4th toss in the series. His team will bat first in the final T20I against India. England is playing the same side as the last game.
India has dropped KL Rahul and brought in left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan. Indian team is going in with an extra bowler in the match. Captain Virat Kohli will open with Rohit Sharma in the match.
The 5 match t20 series is leveled at 2-2. The winner of the match walks away with the trophy.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood