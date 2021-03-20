England Elects to Bat First in the Final T20I, Virat to Open with Rohit

FeaturedinshortSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,026,628
    World
    Confirmed: 123,026,628
    Active: 21,158,889
    Recovered: 99,152,087
    Death: 2,715,652
  • USA 30,425,787
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,425,787
    Active: 7,261,358
    Recovered: 22,610,325
    Death: 554,104
  • Brazil 11,877,009
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,877,009
    Active: 1,203,024
    Recovered: 10,383,460
    Death: 290,525
  • India 11,555,284
    India
    Confirmed: 11,555,284
    Active: 288,358
    Recovered: 11,107,332
    Death: 159,594
  • Russia 4,447,570
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,447,570
    Active: 292,259
    Recovered: 4,060,652
    Death: 94,659
  • UK 4,285,684
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,285,684
    Active: 538,165
    Recovered: 3,621,493
    Death: 126,026
  • Italy 3,332,418
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,332,418
    Active: 556,539
    Recovered: 2,671,638
    Death: 104,241
  • Turkey 2,971,633
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,971,633
    Active: 153,012
    Recovered: 2,788,757
    Death: 29,864
  • Germany 2,645,186
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,645,186
    Active: 160,413
    Recovered: 2,409,700
    Death: 75,073
  • Pakistan 623,135
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 623,135
    Active: 29,576
    Recovered: 579,760
    Death: 13,799
  • China 90,087
    China
    Confirmed: 90,087
    Active: 162
    Recovered: 85,289
    Death: 4,636

Ahmedabad, 20/3: England Captain Eoin Morgan has won the 4th toss in the series. His team will bat first in the final T20I against India. England is playing the same side as the last game.

India has dropped KL Rahul and brought in left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan. Indian team is going in with an extra bowler in the match. Captain Virat Kohli will open with Rohit Sharma in the match.

The 5 match t20 series is leveled at 2-2. The winner of the match walks away with the trophy.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.