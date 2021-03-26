England thrash India by 6 wickets, Series leveled at 1-1

-
Pune, 26/3: England thrash India by six wickets in the second Odi in Pune. The ODI series is now leveled at 1-1. The final ODI will be played on Sunday.
Chasing India’s 336 for a win, England completed an absolute mockery of a chase in 43.3 overs. Johnny Bairstow top scored with 124 and Ben Stokes scored 99.
For India Bhubaneswar Kumar picked up one wicket and Prasidh Krishna got 2 wickets.