England thrash India by 6 wickets, Series leveled at 1-1

Pune, 26/3: England thrash India by six wickets in the second Odi in Pune. The ODI series is now leveled at 1-1. The final ODI will be played on Sunday.

Chasing India’s 336 for a win, England completed an absolute mockery of a chase in 43.3 overs. Johnny Bairstow top scored with 124 and Ben Stokes scored 99.

For India Bhubaneswar Kumar picked up one wicket and Prasidh Krishna got 2 wickets.