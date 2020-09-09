England’s Dawid Malan tops T20 batting rankings

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
England’s batsman Dawid Malan dethroned  Pakistan’s Babar Azam to top the ICC T20 ranking. Malan, the 33-year-old left-handed batsman is not a high-profile figure in the world game but has burnished his record after scores of 66, 42, and 21 against Australia saw him jump four places in the ICC standings.

