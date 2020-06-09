Everything about new Oneplus Z

Oneplus is going to launch its budget smartphone Oneplus Z next Month lets know about its feature
- It may come with Oxygen OS with android 10
- The OnePlus Z aka OnePlus 8 Lite is reported to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED flat display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a selfie camera cut out in the center.
- OnePlus Z has three cameras on the back – a primary 64-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Upfront, a 16-megapixel selfie camera resides inside the hole-punch cutout.
- It will be powered with a Snapdragon 765 SoC
- It will have a 4300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.