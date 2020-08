Ex-AAP councilor Tahir Hussain has admitted his role in the Delhi communal violence

New Delhi, 3/8: The Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police said that ex-AAP councilor Tahir Hussain has admitted his role in the Delhi communal violence during the protest against the Citizenship amendment act.

According to the police, during the interrogation, he admitted that he wanted to teach the Hindus a lesson using political power and money.