Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests Coronavirus positive

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has been tested Coronavirus positive. He is the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram.
I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol.
— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020