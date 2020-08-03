Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests Coronavirus positive

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has been tested Coronavirus positive. He is the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram.

“I have just tested positive for #COVID. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice, I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,” Karti tweeted.

