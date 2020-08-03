Sushant Singh Rajput googled painless death:Mumbai Police Commissoner

Speaking to the media, Mumbai police commissioner briefed about their investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput. According to him, Sushant googled his name for around 2 hours. he also googled the ways of a painless death.

The Mumbai Police further said, “Bihar police has no jurisdiction to investigate this case, we are seeking legal opinion on that. We have not given clean chit to anyone, but the complainant [referring to KK Singh’s complaint] has not come to us.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s body found hanging on June 14 at his residence.