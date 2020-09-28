Expiry dates on sweets is must from October 1

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an order in which it made it mandatory to put an expiry date on all the sweets. The order is only for the sale of sweets in open sweet shops.

Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers (FSNM) director Feroze Naqvi told “FSSAI has accepted half of our point that it is no longer mandatory for us to write a manufacturing date. However, the best before date will be effective from October 1. However, we are also in talks on this. We have put our problems in front of the FSSAI.”