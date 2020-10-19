Eyesight of Indians are weakening

Cases of weakening of the eyesight in Indians are constantly increasing. It would be surprising to know that about 7.9 crore people in India have weak eyes. In the last 30 years, the number of people who are at risk of being blind has increased twice. In 1990 there were only four crore people in the country, who had complaints of light and vision defects (MSVI). At the same time, the eyes of more than 13 crore Indians do not even have the ability to focus on the things nearby. In this regard, the figures have been released by two international organizations – the Vision Loss Expert Group (VLEG) and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).