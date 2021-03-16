“More than 3 billion messages related to Covid-19 have already been sent by governments, non-profits and international organizations to citizens through official WhatsApp chatbots, so this update will help with the vaccination effort as well,” the Facebook CEO said.

It will also add labels to Facebook and Instagram posts that discuss the Covid-19 vaccines to show additional information from the World Health Organization.

The label is rolling out globally in English, Spanish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Arabic and French, and we are adding additional languages in the coming weeks.

“In the coming weeks, we’re rolling out labels on all posts about Covid-19 vaccines that point people to the Covid-19 Information Center globally, and plan to add additional targeted labels about vaccine subtopics,” it said in a blog post.

“We will also add an additional screen when someone goes to share a post on Facebook and Instagram with an informational vaccine label. It will provide more information so people have the context they need to make informed decisions about what to share,” it said.

Apart from this, the platform is also adding new data and insights related to vaccine attitudes to Facebook’s Data for Good’s Covid-19 map and dashboard.

This will make near-real-time data on aggregate trends in vaccinations, intent to get vaccinated and reasons for hesitancy available to public officials, it said.

“These visualizations are designed to provide information to inform and monitor vaccine roll-outs in over 200 countries and territories. The dashboard is updated in near real-time with data collected by our partners at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Maryland as part of the Covid-19 Symptom Survey,” it said.

Apart from this, it is also making it easier to track how Covid-19 information is spread on social media through CrowdTangle’s Covid-19 Live Displays.

“Publishers, global aid organizations, journalists and others can access real-time, global streams of vaccine-related posts on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit in 34 languages,” it said.

