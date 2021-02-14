Facebook working on a feature rich Smart watch

Science & TechnologyFeaturedInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 109,252,019
    World
    Confirmed: 109,252,019
    Active: 25,377,920
    Recovered: 81,466,012
    Death: 2,408,087
  • USA 28,211,089
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,211,089
    Active: 9,560,747
    Recovered: 18,154,133
    Death: 496,209
  • India 10,915,805
    India
    Confirmed: 10,915,805
    Active: 141,548
    Recovered: 10,618,505
    Death: 155,752
  • Brazil 9,811,255
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,811,255
    Active: 861,768
    Recovered: 8,710,840
    Death: 238,647
  • Russia 4,071,883
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,071,883
    Active: 398,656
    Recovered: 3,593,101
    Death: 80,126
  • UK 4,038,078
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,038,078
    Active: 1,760,397
    Recovered: 2,160,515
    Death: 117,166
  • Italy 2,721,879
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,721,879
    Active: 402,783
    Recovered: 2,225,519
    Death: 93,577
  • Turkey 2,586,183
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,586,183
    Active: 83,383
    Recovered: 2,475,329
    Death: 27,471
  • Germany 2,337,508
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,337,508
    Active: 152,970
    Recovered: 2,119,100
    Death: 65,438
  • Pakistan 563,029
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 563,029
    Active: 25,635
    Recovered: 525,087
    Death: 12,307
  • China 89,763
    China
    Confirmed: 89,763
    Active: 689
    Recovered: 84,438
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 14/2: Facebook is eyeing the smartwatch market after ruling the social media world for more than a decade now. The social media giant is now working on a smartwatch that it plans to sell next year. The smartwatch that Facebook is building will be an Android-based smartwatch according to a report by the Information.

The report says that the Facebook smartwatch will come loaded with health and fitness features. The unique feature is that the smartwatch could come with is the ability to send messages from the watch directly. For now, this feature is not available in any of the smartwatches.

Apart from the watch, Facebook is said to be working on Ray-Ban smart glasses and an augmented reality research initiative known as Project Aria

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.