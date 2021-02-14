Facebook working on a feature rich Smart watch

-
World
109,252,019
WorldConfirmed: 109,252,019Active: 25,377,920Recovered: 81,466,012Death: 2,408,087
-
USA
28,211,089
USAConfirmed: 28,211,089Active: 9,560,747Recovered: 18,154,133Death: 496,209
-
India
10,915,805
IndiaConfirmed: 10,915,805Active: 141,548Recovered: 10,618,505Death: 155,752
-
Brazil
9,811,255
BrazilConfirmed: 9,811,255Active: 861,768Recovered: 8,710,840Death: 238,647
-
Russia
4,071,883
RussiaConfirmed: 4,071,883Active: 398,656Recovered: 3,593,101Death: 80,126
-
UK
4,038,078
UKConfirmed: 4,038,078Active: 1,760,397Recovered: 2,160,515Death: 117,166
-
Italy
2,721,879
ItalyConfirmed: 2,721,879Active: 402,783Recovered: 2,225,519Death: 93,577
-
Turkey
2,586,183
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,586,183Active: 83,383Recovered: 2,475,329Death: 27,471
-
Germany
2,337,508
GermanyConfirmed: 2,337,508Active: 152,970Recovered: 2,119,100Death: 65,438
-
Pakistan
563,029
PakistanConfirmed: 563,029Active: 25,635Recovered: 525,087Death: 12,307
-
China
89,763
ChinaConfirmed: 89,763Active: 689Recovered: 84,438Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 14/2: Facebook is eyeing the smartwatch market after ruling the social media world for more than a decade now. The social media giant is now working on a smartwatch that it plans to sell next year. The smartwatch that Facebook is building will be an Android-based smartwatch according to a report by the Information.
The report says that the Facebook smartwatch will come loaded with health and fitness features. The unique feature is that the smartwatch could come with is the ability to send messages from the watch directly. For now, this feature is not available in any of the smartwatches.
Apart from the watch, Facebook is said to be working on Ray-Ban smart glasses and an augmented reality research initiative known as Project Aria