Man Kidnaps his Girlfriend for refusing to go on a date with him

New York, 14/2: A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend after she refused to go on a surprise Valentine’s day date with him. The woman is also the mother of his two children. The incident took place in the United States’s Phoenix in Arizona.

On February 10, the man identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Cuspard assaulted his ex-girlfriend. He was then arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend but was later released.

After the woman refused to go out, he assaulted him and forcefully took her with him. The neighbors called the police and later the man was arrested.

The accused has now been arrested and he is being held in county jail on a $6,000 bond.