Faf du Plessis announces Test retirement

Cape Town, 17/2: Former South African captain and batting stalwart Faf Du Plessis announced his retirement from international cricket. He took this decision to focus on the shorter formats with T20 being his priority.

Sharing a post on Instagram, he said,” “My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter,”

“It has been an honor to play for my country in all the formats of the game, but the time has come for me to retire from Test cricket,” he wrote in his statement.