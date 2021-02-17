Faf du Plessis announces Test retirement

-
World
110,053,373
WorldConfirmed: 110,053,373Active: 22,743,402Recovered: 84,879,818Death: 2,430,153
-
USA
28,381,220
USAConfirmed: 28,381,220Active: 9,401,811Recovered: 18,479,418Death: 499,991
-
India
10,937,320
IndiaConfirmed: 10,937,320Active: 136,513Recovered: 10,644,858Death: 155,949
-
Brazil
9,921,981
BrazilConfirmed: 9,921,981Active: 797,807Recovered: 8,883,191Death: 240,983
-
Russia
4,099,323
RussiaConfirmed: 4,099,323Active: 393,681Recovered: 3,624,663Death: 80,979
-
UK
4,058,468
UKConfirmed: 4,058,468Active: 1,709,074Recovered: 2,231,199Death: 118,195
-
Italy
2,739,591
ItalyConfirmed: 2,739,591Active: 393,686Recovered: 2,251,734Death: 94,171
-
Turkey
2,602,034
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,602,034Active: 84,758Recovered: 2,489,624Death: 27,652
-
Germany
2,352,766
GermanyConfirmed: 2,352,766Active: 131,630Recovered: 2,154,600Death: 66,536
-
Pakistan
565,989
PakistanConfirmed: 565,989Active: 25,008Recovered: 528,545Death: 12,436
-
China
89,795
ChinaConfirmed: 89,795Active: 557Recovered: 84,602Death: 4,636
Cape Town, 17/2: Former South African captain and batting stalwart Faf Du Plessis announced his retirement from international cricket. He took this decision to focus on the shorter formats with T20 being his priority.
Sharing a post on Instagram, he said,” “My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter,”