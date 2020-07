Mumbai,4/7: Hindustan Unilever changed the name of its skin lightening cream ” Fair & Lovely” to ” Glow & Lovely “. Its skin cream for men will be called Glow & Handsome. Hindustan Unilever received much flak for stereotyping skin colors related to darker skin tones. Their, President Beauty and Personal Care told in a press meet that Hindustan Unilever is committed to having a global portfolio of skincare brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones.