Fake TRP ; Mumbai Police demanded BARC report

A witness in the fake TRP case has admitted to the police that he was being given 483 rupees every month to watch Republic TV channels. The Mumbai Police have also sent a notice to the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) in this matter asking them to provide all the necessary documents for investigation.

All the accused in this case will be presented in the Fort 37 court. These include four accused, the owners of two TV channels, and two people from Hansa Research.

A witness said that a barometer was installed at his residence, for which he was being given 483 rupees every month. The witness said, ‘In January 2020, accused Vishal Bhandari and Dinesh Vishwakarma came to my residence. Bhandari and Vishwakarma asked me if I watch Republic TV. I told him that I do not like Republic TV. Bhandari and Vishwakarma said that if I watch Republic TV and put Republic TV on it, then I will get 483 rupees a month for it.

Notice also to BARC

In a notice sent to the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC), the Criminal Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police has told him that Vishal Ved Bhandari has been arrested in this case.