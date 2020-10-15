Fake TRP Scam : BARC will stop publishing weekly ratings for 8-12 weeks

After the fake television rating point (TRP) controversy, the weekly ratings of all news channels are being withheld for the next 8-12 weeks. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has proposed this. The rating agency said that it would review its system amid news and claims of fake ratings. The BARC said that along with the ‘news genre’, BARC will stop releasing Individual Weekly ratings for all news channels.

It is expected to take about 8-12 weeks regarding validation and trial under the supervision of BARC Tech Com. The BARC said, “BARC will continue to provide the weekly newsletters of the audience’s news genre under the state and language.”

The alleged fake TRP scam came to light when rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through the Hansa Research Group alleging that some TV channels were manipulating the TRP numbers.