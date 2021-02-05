Fantastic Beast 3 shoot suspended

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
UK, 5/2 : If you are a Harry Potter fan, there is bad news for you. The shoot for Fantastic Beast 3 which is a spinoff of Harry Potter series, has been suspended. This development happened after one of the crew members has been tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

The spinoff was being filmed at the Warner Bros. studio facility in Leavesden, UK. Fantastic Beasts 3 is directed by David Yates who also directed Harry Potter series. Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law has been playing main leads in this movie.

