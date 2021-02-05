Actress Pooja Hegde shuts down a troll who asked for her naked photos

COVID-19 Updates World 105,500,825 World Confirmed: 105,500,825 Active: 25,860,637 Recovered: 77,343,754 Death: 2,296,434

Mumbai, 5/2: Millions of people follow movie stars on social media on the basis of their acting and beauty. Those who get a lot of love on their photos, videos, and posts, but sometimes these followers and fans become a problem for them. Something similar has happened with South and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde. Pooja Hegde is very active on social media and keeps sharing her photos in the coming days. Recently, Pooja Hegde Photo shared some of her unseen photos. On which a user commented something that made the actress very angry.

Commenting on the photo of Pooja Hegde, this user had asked for her nude photo. Seeing such comments, most celebrities ignore them, but Pooja Hedge did not hesitate to reply in a unique way on seeing this comment and stopped speaking to the user with her answer. On user demand, Pooja Hegde shared a photo in her Instagram story, in which her feet are visible. While sharing the photo, Pooja Hegde has written- ‘Barefoot.’ After this post of the actress, everyone understood that this photo was their reply to the user who asked for her nude photo.