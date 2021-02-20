Farhan Akhtar comes in support of Arjun Tendulkar, says this about him!

-
Mumbai, 20/2: Bollywood Actor-Producer Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to lend his support towards Arjun Tendulkar. IPL franchise Mumbai Indians picked Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday for Rs 20 lakh. Since then he is branded as “a product of nepotism” by many on social media.
Farhan has come out in Arjun’s support. He wrote, “I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun.”
I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun.
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 20, 2021