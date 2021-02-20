ମା, ପୁଅଙ୍କ ଝୁଲନ୍ତା ମୃତଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ରାୟଗଡା,୨୦ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ୪ ବର୍ଷର ପୁଅ ସହ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ଝୁଲନ୍ତା ଉଦ୍ଧାର ହୋଇଛି । ରାୟଗଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଜେକେ ପେପର ଏସପିଟି କଲୋନୀ ଘର ଭିତରୁ ୨ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ ଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ହୋଇଛି । ୨ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁର କାରଣ ଅସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହା ହତ୍ୟା କି ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା ତାହା ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇନି । ଖବର ପାଇ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି ଚାନ୍ଦିଲି ପୋଲିସ । ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ତନାଘନା କରିବା ସହ ମୃତଦେହକୁ ପୋଲିସ ଜବତ କରିଛି ।

