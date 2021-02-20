ମା, ପୁଅଙ୍କ ଝୁଲନ୍ତା ମୃତଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 111,335,358Active: 22,622,515Recovered: 86,247,282Death: 2,465,561
USA
USAConfirmed: 28,604,576Active: 9,292,963Recovered: 18,803,857Death: 507,756
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,977,387Active: 143,099Recovered: 10,678,048Death: 156,240
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 10,081,693Active: 807,579Recovered: 9,029,159Death: 244,955
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,151,984Active: 371,675Recovered: 3,697,433Death: 82,876
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,095,269Active: 1,644,348Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 119,920
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,780,882Active: 382,448Recovered: 2,303,199Death: 95,235
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,624,019Active: 84,568Recovered: 2,511,548Death: 27,903
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,381,259Active: 128,041Recovered: 2,185,100Death: 68,118
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 569,846Active: 24,081Recovered: 533,202Death: 12,563
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,824Active: 454Recovered: 84,734Death: 4,636
ରାୟଗଡା,୨୦ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ୪ ବର୍ଷର ପୁଅ ସହ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ଝୁଲନ୍ତା ଉଦ୍ଧାର ହୋଇଛି । ରାୟଗଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଜେକେ ପେପର ଏସପିଟି କଲୋନୀ ଘର ଭିତରୁ ୨ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ ଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ହୋଇଛି । ୨ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁର କାରଣ ଅସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହା ହତ୍ୟା କି ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା ତାହା ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇନି । ଖବର ପାଇ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି ଚାନ୍ଦିଲି ପୋଲିସ । ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ତନାଘନା କରିବା ସହ ମୃତଦେହକୁ ପୋଲିସ ଜବତ କରିଛି ।