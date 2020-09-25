Farm Bill 2020 : Farmers blocked Noida-Greater Noida expressway

On Friday, hundreds of farmers jammed the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway, riding on tractors and bikes. After this, these farmers turned to Delhi but a large number of police forces stationed at the Noida entry point stopped them at the Noida-Delhi border. To stop the farmers, Delhi Police (Delhi Police) had imposed Barricade on the Sector-14 Noida border. After this, the farmers sat on the dharna shouting slogans there. This was called by other farmers’ organizations, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), to block traffic against agricultural amendment bills.