Farmer Protest :Anna Hazare to begin protest from January 30

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 29/1: Noted Social activist  Anna Hazare said that he will begin an indefinite fast at his hometown for various demands related to farmers from January 30 . Anna Said ” Centre ignoring my pleas on farmers, there is a need for a ” non-violent ” agitation”.

He also alleged that the government is not sensitive towards Farmer’s plea. He also urged his supporters to protest in their respective location.

He also added that he wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and Union Agricultural Ministers 5 times in 3 months . But all his efforts bore no fruit. And the central government had not reached any conclusion. He also expressed his grief over the violence that happened during the Republic Day Celebration.

