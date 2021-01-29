Farmer Protest :Anna Hazare to begin protest from January 30

COVID-19 Updates World 102,059,807 World Confirmed: 102,059,807 Active: 25,944,255 Recovered: 73,914,124 Death: 2,201,428

USA 26,338,607 USA Confirmed: 26,338,607 Active: 9,824,711 Recovered: 16,070,127 Death: 443,769

India 10,720,971 India Confirmed: 10,720,971 Active: 172,572 Recovered: 10,394,352 Death: 154,047

Brazil 9,060,786 Brazil Confirmed: 9,060,786 Active: 915,316 Recovered: 7,923,794 Death: 221,676

Russia 3,793,810 Russia Confirmed: 3,793,810 Active: 492,901 Recovered: 3,229,258 Death: 71,651

UK 3,743,734 UK Confirmed: 3,743,734 Active: 1,966,672 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 103,126

Italy 2,515,507 Italy Confirmed: 2,515,507 Active: 474,617 Recovered: 1,953,509 Death: 87,381

Turkey 2,457,118 Turkey Confirmed: 2,457,118 Active: 91,297 Recovered: 2,340,216 Death: 25,605

Germany 2,194,562 Germany Confirmed: 2,194,562 Active: 239,442 Recovered: 1,898,900 Death: 56,220

Pakistan 541,031 Pakistan Confirmed: 541,031 Active: 32,726 Recovered: 496,745 Death: 11,560

China 89,378 China Confirmed: 89,378 Active: 1,802 Recovered: 82,940 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 29/1: Noted Social activist Anna Hazare said that he will begin an indefinite fast at his hometown for various demands related to farmers from January 30 . Anna Said ” Centre ignoring my pleas on farmers, there is a need for a ” non-violent ” agitation”.

He also alleged that the government is not sensitive towards Farmer’s plea. He also urged his supporters to protest in their respective location.

He also added that he wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and Union Agricultural Ministers 5 times in 3 months . But all his efforts bore no fruit. And the central government had not reached any conclusion. He also expressed his grief over the violence that happened during the Republic Day Celebration.