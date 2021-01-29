President Ramnath Kovind Slams Republic Day violence

-
World
102,061,812
WorldConfirmed: 102,061,812Active: 25,945,934Recovered: 73,914,401Death: 2,201,477
-
USA
26,338,607
USAConfirmed: 26,338,607Active: 9,824,711Recovered: 16,070,127Death: 443,769
-
India
10,720,971
IndiaConfirmed: 10,720,971Active: 172,572Recovered: 10,394,352Death: 154,047
-
Brazil
9,060,786
BrazilConfirmed: 9,060,786Active: 915,316Recovered: 7,923,794Death: 221,676
-
Russia
3,793,810
RussiaConfirmed: 3,793,810Active: 492,901Recovered: 3,229,258Death: 71,651
-
UK
3,743,734
UKConfirmed: 3,743,734Active: 1,966,672Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 103,126
-
Italy
2,515,507
ItalyConfirmed: 2,515,507Active: 474,617Recovered: 1,953,509Death: 87,381
-
Turkey
2,457,118
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,457,118Active: 91,297Recovered: 2,340,216Death: 25,605
-
Germany
2,194,562
GermanyConfirmed: 2,194,562Active: 239,442Recovered: 1,898,900Death: 56,220
-
Pakistan
541,031
PakistanConfirmed: 541,031Active: 32,726Recovered: 496,745Death: 11,560
-
China
89,378
ChinaConfirmed: 89,378Active: 1,802Recovered: 82,940Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 29/1: While addressing the joint session of parliament marking the beginning of the budget session, President Ramnath Kovind slammed the violence that occurred on the occasion of Republic Day. He also paid tributes to late President Pranab Mukherjee and also lauded India for its massive vaccination drive.
He said ” It is a matter of pride that India is running the massive vaccination drive. The vaccine and the drive both made in India”
He also defended the Modi government’s decisions for the Farmers. He said, “My government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short, in fact with these new agricultural reforms the government has provided new facilities and rights to farmers.”