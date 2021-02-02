Farmer Protest: Farmers announce 3-hour nationwide ‘chakka jam’ on February 6

-
New Delhi, 2/2: In a major development, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha which is the umbrella body of Farmer’s protesting against the 3 Farm laws announced 3 hour nationwide Chakka Jam on February 6.
According to the protesting farmers, they will block all the state and national highways on February 6 between 12 PM and 3PM.
They alleged thatthe government was subjecting that to harassment by curtailing their freedom of speech.