India made Vaccines reach Algeria, South Africa

New Delhi, 2/2: After supplying vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Brazil and Nepal the consignment of India made vaccines have reached Algeria and South Africa.

“Arrival in Algeria. A trusted partnership stands renewed,” external affairs minister S Jaishankar Tweeted.

In another tweet he said, “In it together. Made in India vaccines land in Johannesburg, South Africa.”

Currently India is manufacturing two vaccines. Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The vaccination drive started in India on January 16. The country aims at administering 3 crore frontline workers in the first phase.

India is among the world’s largest drug makers and many countries are approaching it for the supply of coronavirus Vaccines.