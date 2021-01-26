Farmer Protest: Massive face off between Police and Protestors

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 100,331,908
    World
    Confirmed: 100,331,908
    Active: 25,799,754
    Recovered: 72,381,201
    Death: 2,150,953
  • USA 25,861,597
    USA
    Confirmed: 25,861,597
    Active: 9,812,845
    Recovered: 15,617,360
    Death: 431,392
  • India 10,677,710
    India
    Confirmed: 10,677,710
    Active: 178,101
    Recovered: 10,345,985
    Death: 153,624
  • Brazil 8,872,964
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,872,964
    Active: 945,650
    Recovered: 7,709,602
    Death: 217,712
  • Russia 3,756,931
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,756,931
    Active: 511,888
    Recovered: 3,174,561
    Death: 70,482
  • UK 3,669,658
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,669,658
    Active: 1,922,909
    Recovered: 1,648,218
    Death: 98,531
  • Italy 2,475,372
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,475,372
    Active: 491,630
    Recovered: 1,897,861
    Death: 85,881
  • Turkey 2,435,247
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,435,247
    Active: 95,634
    Recovered: 2,314,403
    Death: 25,210
  • Germany 2,154,656
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,154,656
    Active: 257,254
    Recovered: 1,844,000
    Death: 53,402
  • Pakistan 535,914
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 535,914
    Active: 34,412
    Recovered: 490,126
    Death: 11,376
  • China 89,197
    China
    Confirmed: 89,197
    Active: 1,885
    Recovered: 82,676
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 26/1 : A massive face off happened between the Police and the protesting farmers. Farmers try to attack police with swords as cops fire tear gas shells to stop them.

Situation remains tense as the protesting farmers continue their protest.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.