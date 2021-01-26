Farmer Protest: Massive face off between Police and Protestors

-
100,331,908
WorldConfirmed: 100,331,908Active: 25,799,754Recovered: 72,381,201Death: 2,150,953
25,861,597
USAConfirmed: 25,861,597Active: 9,812,845Recovered: 15,617,360Death: 431,392
10,677,710
IndiaConfirmed: 10,677,710Active: 178,101Recovered: 10,345,985Death: 153,624
8,872,964
BrazilConfirmed: 8,872,964Active: 945,650Recovered: 7,709,602Death: 217,712
3,756,931
RussiaConfirmed: 3,756,931Active: 511,888Recovered: 3,174,561Death: 70,482
3,669,658
UKConfirmed: 3,669,658Active: 1,922,909Recovered: 1,648,218Death: 98,531
2,475,372
ItalyConfirmed: 2,475,372Active: 491,630Recovered: 1,897,861Death: 85,881
2,435,247
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,435,247Active: 95,634Recovered: 2,314,403Death: 25,210
2,154,656
GermanyConfirmed: 2,154,656Active: 257,254Recovered: 1,844,000Death: 53,402
535,914
PakistanConfirmed: 535,914Active: 34,412Recovered: 490,126Death: 11,376
89,197
ChinaConfirmed: 89,197Active: 1,885Recovered: 82,676Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 26/1 : A massive face off happened between the Police and the protesting farmers. Farmers try to attack police with swords as cops fire tear gas shells to stop them.
Situation remains tense as the protesting farmers continue their protest.