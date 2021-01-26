Republic Day Parade: World is witnessing India’s might

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 26/1: India is celebrating 72nd Republic Day.Winners of the Param Vir Chakra & the Ashok Chakra parade down at Rajpath.

Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at republicDay parade 2021.

Schilka Weapon system is equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers.

A contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG) also known as the Black Cat Commandoes march down Rajpath. The Force was raised in 1984 .

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
