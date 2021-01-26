India Celebrates 72nd Republic Day

-
New Delhi, 26/1: India is celebrating its 72nd Republic day. The pandemic may have affected the celebrations but it has not stopped us from celebrating our country’s democracy.
Thousands of armed personnel have been deployed at the Rajpath and several border points of the national capital which has been brought under a multi-layered security cover in view of Republic Day celebrations.
Due to the pandemic only 25,000 people are allowed to attend the Republic Day ceremony at Rajpath.