Mobile Internet service suspended in Jammu and Kashmir

COVID-19 Updates World 100,285,420 World Confirmed: 100,285,420 Active: 25,841,284 Recovered: 72,294,676 Death: 2,149,460

USA 25,861,597 USA Confirmed: 25,861,597 Active: 9,812,845 Recovered: 15,617,360 Death: 431,392

India 10,677,710 India Confirmed: 10,677,710 Active: 178,101 Recovered: 10,345,985 Death: 153,624

Brazil 8,872,964 Brazil Confirmed: 8,872,964 Active: 945,650 Recovered: 7,709,602 Death: 217,712

Russia 3,738,690 Russia Confirmed: 3,738,690 Active: 518,009 Recovered: 3,150,763 Death: 69,918

UK 3,669,658 UK Confirmed: 3,669,658 Active: 1,922,909 Recovered: 1,648,218 Death: 98,531

Italy 2,475,372 Italy Confirmed: 2,475,372 Active: 491,630 Recovered: 1,897,861 Death: 85,881

Turkey 2,435,247 Turkey Confirmed: 2,435,247 Active: 95,634 Recovered: 2,314,403 Death: 25,210

Germany 2,154,656 Germany Confirmed: 2,154,656 Active: 277,754 Recovered: 1,823,500 Death: 53,402

Pakistan 535,914 Pakistan Confirmed: 535,914 Active: 34,412 Recovered: 490,126 Death: 11,376

China 89,197 China Confirmed: 89,197 Active: 1,885 Recovered: 82,676 Death: 4,636

Jammu and Kashmir, 26/1: In a major development, Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended across Kashmir valley as a security measure, in view of Republic Day celebrations.