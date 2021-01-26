UK PM Boris Johnson extends Republic Day wishes

-
World
100,285,517
WorldConfirmed: 100,285,517Active: 25,841,223Recovered: 72,294,833Death: 2,149,461
-
USA
25,861,597
USAConfirmed: 25,861,597Active: 9,812,845Recovered: 15,617,360Death: 431,392
-
India
10,677,710
IndiaConfirmed: 10,677,710Active: 178,101Recovered: 10,345,985Death: 153,624
-
Brazil
8,872,964
BrazilConfirmed: 8,872,964Active: 945,650Recovered: 7,709,602Death: 217,712
-
Russia
3,738,690
RussiaConfirmed: 3,738,690Active: 518,009Recovered: 3,150,763Death: 69,918
-
UK
3,669,658
UKConfirmed: 3,669,658Active: 1,922,909Recovered: 1,648,218Death: 98,531
-
Italy
2,475,372
ItalyConfirmed: 2,475,372Active: 491,630Recovered: 1,897,861Death: 85,881
-
Turkey
2,435,247
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,435,247Active: 95,634Recovered: 2,314,403Death: 25,210
-
Germany
2,154,656
GermanyConfirmed: 2,154,656Active: 277,754Recovered: 1,823,500Death: 53,402
-
Pakistan
535,914
PakistanConfirmed: 535,914Active: 34,412Recovered: 490,126Death: 11,376
-
China
89,197
ChinaConfirmed: 89,197Active: 1,885Recovered: 82,676Death: 4,636
London, 26/1: On the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted India .
He was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark India’s 72nd Republic Day but had to call off the visit to focus on the domestic Coronavirus crisis.
In his video message, he also talked about coming to India in future.