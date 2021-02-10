Farmer Protest to intensify, Rail Roko on February 18

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 11/2: The protest against the Farm laws is getting uglier day by day.Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the farmers’ union leading the ongoing protest, held the meeting yesterday where it was decided to intensify the protest further.

According to reports, the protesters have decided to organise ‘Rail Roko’ across India from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 18.

Along with this, on February 14, a candle march and ‘mashaal juloos’ will be held across the country to honour the sacrifice of soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
