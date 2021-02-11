James Anderson may not play the second test against India

FeaturedSportsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 107,855,745
    World
    Confirmed: 107,855,745
    Active: 25,471,578
    Recovered: 80,019,189
    Death: 2,364,978
  • USA 27,897,214
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,897,214
    Active: 9,586,691
    Recovered: 17,827,323
    Death: 483,200
  • India 10,871,060
    India
    Confirmed: 10,871,060
    Active: 144,032
    Recovered: 10,571,629
    Death: 155,399
  • Brazil 9,662,305
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,662,305
    Active: 831,230
    Recovered: 8,596,130
    Death: 234,945
  • Russia 4,012,710
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,012,710
    Active: 418,115
    Recovered: 3,516,461
    Death: 78,134
  • UK 3,985,161
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,985,161
    Active: 1,851,466
    Recovered: 2,018,844
    Death: 114,851
  • Italy 2,668,266
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,668,266
    Active: 410,111
    Recovered: 2,165,817
    Death: 92,338
  • Turkey 2,556,837
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,556,837
    Active: 84,459
    Recovered: 2,445,285
    Death: 27,093
  • Germany 2,311,297
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,311,297
    Active: 174,218
    Recovered: 2,073,100
    Death: 63,979
  • Pakistan 559,093
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 559,093
    Active: 30,225
    Recovered: 516,683
    Death: 12,185
  • China 89,736
    China
    Confirmed: 89,736
    Active: 879
    Recovered: 84,221
    Death: 4,636

Chennai, 11/2: In the first Test match played in Chennai, James Anderson, who has nudged the Indian batsmen with his reverse swing, is not scheduled to play in the second match. England’s head coach Chris Silverwood himself has indicated this. Silverwood told reporters that there is no dearth of fitness for Anderson. He said that he would not be surprised if Anderson would lead England’s pace bowling attack even after 40 years. But given the long tour of India, England can rest him in the second Test.

The England coach said in an online press conference, ‘Anderson seems to be fully fit. He has worked hard on his fitness. Along with being fit, his bowling is also amazing.
He said, ‘As long as Anderson is fit, strong and healthy and wants to play, he can play’.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.