James Anderson may not play the second test against India

World
107,855,745
USA
27,897,214
India
10,871,060
Brazil
9,662,305
Russia
4,012,710
UK
3,985,161
Italy
2,668,266
Turkey
2,556,837
Germany
2,311,297
Pakistan
559,093
China
89,736
Chennai, 11/2: In the first Test match played in Chennai, James Anderson, who has nudged the Indian batsmen with his reverse swing, is not scheduled to play in the second match. England’s head coach Chris Silverwood himself has indicated this. Silverwood told reporters that there is no dearth of fitness for Anderson. He said that he would not be surprised if Anderson would lead England’s pace bowling attack even after 40 years. But given the long tour of India, England can rest him in the second Test.
The England coach said in an online press conference, ‘Anderson seems to be fully fit. He has worked hard on his fitness. Along with being fit, his bowling is also amazing.
He said, ‘As long as Anderson is fit, strong and healthy and wants to play, he can play’.