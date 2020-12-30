Farmer Protest Update: Sixth round of talks between Centre and farmer unions begins

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 82,408,491Active: 22,183,997Recovered: 58,425,983Death: 1,798,511
USA
USAConfirmed: 19,977,704Active: 7,786,653Recovered: 11,844,472Death: 346,579
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,245,326Active: 262,710Recovered: 9,834,141Death: 148,475
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 7,564,117Active: 723,863Recovered: 6,647,538Death: 192,716
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,131,550Active: 549,706Recovered: 2,525,418Death: 56,426
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,382,865Active: 2,311,298Recovered: N/ADeath: 71,567
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,178,580Active: 99,755Recovered: 2,058,437Death: 20,388
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,067,487Active: 568,728Recovered: 1,425,730Death: 73,029
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,691,707Active: 381,387Recovered: 1,277,900Death: 32,420
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 477,240Active: 37,080Recovered: 430,113Death: 10,047
China
ChinaConfirmed: 87,027Active: 356Recovered: 82,037Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 30/12: The meeting between Farmer Unions and the government started in New Delhi.The protests against the three farm laws enter day 35. Earlier responding to the Centre’s offer to hold the sixth round of talks at a date and time as convenient to the farmers, the unions had on Saturday proposed to hold the dialogue at 11 am on December 29. The unions had earlier rejected the government’s first proposal in this regard.