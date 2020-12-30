Farmer Protest Update: Sixth round of talks between Centre and farmer unions begins

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 30/12: The meeting between Farmer Unions and the government started in New Delhi.The protests against the three farm laws enter day 35. Earlier responding to the Centre’s offer to hold the sixth round of talks at a date and time as convenient to the farmers, the unions had on Saturday proposed to hold the dialogue at 11 am on December 29. The unions had earlier rejected the government’s first proposal in this regard.

