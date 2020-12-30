These Vehicles won’t be allowed inside Delhi!!

New Delhi, 30/12: In its quest to curb air pollution in Delhi, the government has decided not to allow commercial vehicles without Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags or inadequate balance in the tags from entering the city from January 1.

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and nearby areas has called for strict implementation of the RFID system at thirteen toll plazas of Delhi. The RFID was set-up at 13 toll plazas in the city to control vehicular pollution from commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

“It was brought to the notice of the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and adjoining areas that RFID is not being fully implemented at 13 toll plazas in Delhi with effect from August 14 and waiver is being given to commercial vehicles without such tags or inadequate balance in the tags,” a panel by the Environment Ministry said.

 

