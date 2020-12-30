These Vehicles won’t be allowed inside Delhi!!

COVID-19 Updates World 82,421,271 World Confirmed: 82,421,271 Active: 22,196,212 Recovered: 58,425,983 Death: 1,799,076

USA 19,977,704 USA Confirmed: 19,977,704 Active: 7,786,653 Recovered: 11,844,472 Death: 346,579

India 10,245,326 India Confirmed: 10,245,326 Active: 262,710 Recovered: 9,834,141 Death: 148,475

Brazil 7,564,117 Brazil Confirmed: 7,564,117 Active: 723,863 Recovered: 6,647,538 Death: 192,716

Russia 3,131,550 Russia Confirmed: 3,131,550 Active: 549,706 Recovered: 2,525,418 Death: 56,426

UK 2,382,865 UK Confirmed: 2,382,865 Active: 2,311,298 Recovered: N/A Death: 71,567

Turkey 2,178,580 Turkey Confirmed: 2,178,580 Active: 99,755 Recovered: 2,058,437 Death: 20,388

Italy 2,067,487 Italy Confirmed: 2,067,487 Active: 568,728 Recovered: 1,425,730 Death: 73,029

Germany 1,691,707 Germany Confirmed: 1,691,707 Active: 381,387 Recovered: 1,277,900 Death: 32,420

Pakistan 477,240 Pakistan Confirmed: 477,240 Active: 37,080 Recovered: 430,113 Death: 10,047

China 87,027 China Confirmed: 87,027 Active: 356 Recovered: 82,037 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 30/12: In its quest to curb air pollution in Delhi, the government has decided not to allow commercial vehicles without Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags or inadequate balance in the tags from entering the city from January 1.

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and nearby areas has called for strict implementation of the RFID system at thirteen toll plazas of Delhi. The RFID was set-up at 13 toll plazas in the city to control vehicular pollution from commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

“It was brought to the notice of the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and adjoining areas that RFID is not being fully implemented at 13 toll plazas in Delhi with effect from August 14 and waiver is being given to commercial vehicles without such tags or inadequate balance in the tags,” a panel by the Environment Ministry said.