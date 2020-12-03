Farmer representatives refuse lunch with Government

New Delhi, 3/12: The farmers protest against the new farm bills has reached the eighth day and the Government and farmers’ representatives sat to discuss a solution. To show that they were still at war with the Centre’s laws, the 40-odd representatives of farmers refused to sit for lunch with their Government counterparts. “They offered us food, we denied and are sticking to our langar which we have brought with us,” a farmer leader said. “We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food,” another farmer leader said. In an epic form of protest, 40-odd representatives sat down on the floor to share a hurried lunch, rejecting the Government’s offer for lunch.