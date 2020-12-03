Spokesperson of Jammat-ud-Dawah(JuD) sentenced to 15 years in prison

New Delhi(Islamabad), 3/12: Yahya Mujahid, the spokesperson for Jammat-ud-Dawah(JuD), Hafiz Saeed’s terror group, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, in a terror-financing case by an Anti-Terrorism court of Pakistan. Mujahid was already sentenced to 32 years in jail collectively previously in two cases of terror-financing by the Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC).

Besides Yahya Mujahid, ATC Lahore also sentenced 5 years imprisonment to JuD’s senior leader Zafar Iqbal and six months jail term to Prof Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed. Iqbal had already been sentenced to 26 years in jail by the ATC previously on three similar cases. Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar of ATC announced the verdict in FIR 42 of 2019 under different provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.