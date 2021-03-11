Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on March 26, plans a week long Protest

-
New Delhi, 11/3: The farmers protesting against the farm laws has called for Bharat Bandh on March 26. The day will mark the completion of 4 months of Farmers protest which began on November 26. Samyukta Kisan Morcha will lead the bandh.
The union has planned several protests over the days, which includes the burning of anti-farmer laws during ‘Holika Dehan’.
On March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, it is slated that youngsters from across the country will join the farmers’ protests in Delhi. On March 28, anti-farmer laws will be burnt as part of Holi Dahan across the country, the farmer unions said.
March 15 will be marked as anti-corporate day and anti-government day. On this day memorandum will be given to SDMs and DMs against the rising prices of diesel, petrol, LPG and other essential commodities and protests will be held with trade unions at Railway stations all over the country against privatization.
On March 17, a joint convention will be organized with trade unions and other mass organizations for planning the Bharat Bandh on March 26.
March 19 will be celebrated as the day of Muzara Lehar (tenant revolt). Protests will be organized in mandis across the country under the FCI and Kheti Bachao programs.
March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, youngsters from all over the country will join the farmers’ protests in Delhi borders.
On March 26, Bharat bandh will be observed on completion of four months of farmers’ protest.
‘Anti-farmer laws’ will be burnt during ‘Holika Dehan’ across the country on March 28.