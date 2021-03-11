Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on March 26, plans a week long Protest

COVID-19 Updates World 118,723,132 World Confirmed: 118,723,132 Active: 21,777,673 Recovered: 94,311,504 Death: 2,633,955

USA 29,862,124 USA Confirmed: 29,862,124 Active: 8,679,663 Recovered: 20,640,270 Death: 542,191

India 11,285,561 India Confirmed: 11,285,561 Active: 189,202 Recovered: 10,938,146 Death: 158,213

Brazil 11,205,972 Brazil Confirmed: 11,205,972 Active: 1,021,316 Recovered: 9,913,739 Death: 270,917

Russia 4,360,823 Russia Confirmed: 4,360,823 Active: 310,556 Recovered: 3,959,533 Death: 90,734

UK 4,234,924 UK Confirmed: 4,234,924 Active: 761,448 Recovered: 3,348,489 Death: 124,987

Italy 3,123,368 Italy Confirmed: 3,123,368 Active: 487,074 Recovered: 2,535,483 Death: 100,811

Turkey 2,821,943 Turkey Confirmed: 2,821,943 Active: 142,854 Recovered: 2,649,862 Death: 29,227

Germany 2,532,855 Germany Confirmed: 2,532,855 Active: 122,579 Recovered: 2,337,000 Death: 73,276

Pakistan 597,497 Pakistan Confirmed: 597,497 Active: 17,627 Recovered: 566,493 Death: 13,377

China 90,018 China Confirmed: 90,018 Active: 181 Recovered: 85,201 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 11/3: The farmers protesting against the farm laws has called for Bharat Bandh on March 26. The day will mark the completion of 4 months of Farmers protest which began on November 26. Samyukta Kisan Morcha will lead the bandh.

The union has planned several protests over the days, which includes the burning of anti-farmer laws during ‘Holika Dehan’.

On March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, it is slated that youngsters from across the country will join the farmers’ protests in Delhi. On March 28, anti-farmer laws will be burnt as part of Holi Dahan across the country, the farmer unions said.

March 15 will be marked as anti-corporate day and anti-government day. On this day memorandum will be given to SDMs and DMs against the rising prices of diesel, petrol, LPG and other essential commodities and protests will be held with trade unions at Railway stations all over the country against privatization.

On March 17, a joint convention will be organized with trade unions and other mass organizations for planning the Bharat Bandh on March 26.

March 19 will be celebrated as the day of Muzara Lehar (tenant revolt). Protests will be organized in mandis across the country under the FCI and Kheti Bachao programs.

March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, youngsters from all over the country will join the farmers’ protests in Delhi borders.

On March 26, Bharat bandh will be observed on completion of four months of farmers’ protest.

‘Anti-farmer laws’ will be burnt during ‘Holika Dehan’ across the country on March 28.