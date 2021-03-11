Lockdown Announced in this City from March 15!

COVID-19 Updates World 118,723,132 World Confirmed: 118,723,132 Active: 21,777,673 Recovered: 94,311,504 Death: 2,633,955

Nagpur, 11/3: Lockdown has been announced in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district for a week. The week-long lockdown will come into effect from March 15 and end on March 21. Essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open.

“In the coming days, there might be some places where a lockdown is inevitable. We will take the decision in the next couple of days,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said after taking his first shot of the anti-Covid vaccine.

The lockdown has been imposed in all the areas that come under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate.

There has been an alarming rise in Covid 19 cases in Nagpur and few other areas of Maharastra due to which lockdown is coming back to these places.