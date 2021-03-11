Lockdown Announced in this City from March 15!

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 118,723,132
    World
    Confirmed: 118,723,132
    Active: 21,777,673
    Recovered: 94,311,504
    Death: 2,633,955
  • USA 29,862,124
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,862,124
    Active: 8,679,663
    Recovered: 20,640,270
    Death: 542,191
  • India 11,285,561
    India
    Confirmed: 11,285,561
    Active: 189,202
    Recovered: 10,938,146
    Death: 158,213
  • Brazil 11,205,972
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,205,972
    Active: 1,021,316
    Recovered: 9,913,739
    Death: 270,917
  • Russia 4,360,823
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,360,823
    Active: 310,556
    Recovered: 3,959,533
    Death: 90,734
  • UK 4,234,924
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,234,924
    Active: 761,448
    Recovered: 3,348,489
    Death: 124,987
  • Italy 3,123,368
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,123,368
    Active: 487,074
    Recovered: 2,535,483
    Death: 100,811
  • Turkey 2,821,943
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,821,943
    Active: 142,854
    Recovered: 2,649,862
    Death: 29,227
  • Germany 2,532,855
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,532,855
    Active: 122,579
    Recovered: 2,337,000
    Death: 73,276
  • Pakistan 597,497
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 597,497
    Active: 17,627
    Recovered: 566,493
    Death: 13,377
  • China 90,018
    China
    Confirmed: 90,018
    Active: 181
    Recovered: 85,201
    Death: 4,636

Nagpur, 11/3: Lockdown has been announced in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district for a week. The week-long lockdown will come into effect from March 15 and end on March 21. Essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open.

“In the coming days, there might be some places where a lockdown is inevitable. We will take the decision in the next couple of days,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said after taking his first shot of the anti-Covid vaccine.

The lockdown has been imposed in all the areas that come under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate.

There has been an alarming rise in Covid 19 cases in Nagpur and few other areas of Maharastra due to which lockdown is coming back to these places.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.