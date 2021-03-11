Lockdown Announced in this City from March 15!

-
World
118,723,132
WorldConfirmed: 118,723,132Active: 21,777,673Recovered: 94,311,504Death: 2,633,955
-
USA
29,862,124
USAConfirmed: 29,862,124Active: 8,679,663Recovered: 20,640,270Death: 542,191
-
India
11,285,561
IndiaConfirmed: 11,285,561Active: 189,202Recovered: 10,938,146Death: 158,213
-
Brazil
11,205,972
BrazilConfirmed: 11,205,972Active: 1,021,316Recovered: 9,913,739Death: 270,917
-
Russia
4,360,823
RussiaConfirmed: 4,360,823Active: 310,556Recovered: 3,959,533Death: 90,734
-
UK
4,234,924
UKConfirmed: 4,234,924Active: 761,448Recovered: 3,348,489Death: 124,987
-
Italy
3,123,368
ItalyConfirmed: 3,123,368Active: 487,074Recovered: 2,535,483Death: 100,811
-
Turkey
2,821,943
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,821,943Active: 142,854Recovered: 2,649,862Death: 29,227
-
Germany
2,532,855
GermanyConfirmed: 2,532,855Active: 122,579Recovered: 2,337,000Death: 73,276
-
Pakistan
597,497
PakistanConfirmed: 597,497Active: 17,627Recovered: 566,493Death: 13,377
-
China
90,018
ChinaConfirmed: 90,018Active: 181Recovered: 85,201Death: 4,636
Nagpur, 11/3: Lockdown has been announced in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district for a week. The week-long lockdown will come into effect from March 15 and end on March 21. Essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open.
“In the coming days, there might be some places where a lockdown is inevitable. We will take the decision in the next couple of days,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said after taking his first shot of the anti-Covid vaccine.
The lockdown has been imposed in all the areas that come under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate.
There has been an alarming rise in Covid 19 cases in Nagpur and few other areas of Maharastra due to which lockdown is coming back to these places.