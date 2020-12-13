କାଲି ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ଅନଶନ

-
WorldConfirmed: 72,367,770Active: 20,041,153Recovered: 50,710,977Death: 1,615,640
USAConfirmed: 16,563,650Active: 6,612,582Recovered: 9,645,924Death: 305,144
IndiaConfirmed: 9,881,357Active: 354,270Recovered: 9,383,735Death: 143,352
BrazilConfirmed: 6,889,084Active: 738,149Recovered: 5,969,706Death: 181,229
RussiaConfirmed: 2,653,928Active: 500,752Recovered: 2,106,235Death: 46,941
UKConfirmed: 1,849,403Active: 1,785,233Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,170
ItalyConfirmed: 1,843,712Active: 686,031Recovered: 1,093,161Death: 64,520
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,836,728Active: 216,531Recovered: 1,603,780Death: 16,417
GermanyConfirmed: 1,320,592Active: 340,921Recovered: 957,500Death: 22,171
PakistanConfirmed: 438,425Active: 46,629Recovered: 383,000Death: 8,796
ChinaConfirmed: 86,725Active: 306Recovered: 81,785Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୩ ।୧୨: ଦେଶରେ ଲାଗୁ ହୋଇଥିବା କୃଷି ଆଇନ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟାହାର ଦାବିରେ କାଲି କରିବେ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନରତ ଚାଷୀ । ସକାଳ ୮ଟାରୁ ଅପରାହ୍ନ ୫ଟା ଯାଏ ଚାଷୀମାନେ ଅନଶନ କରିବେ । ସବୁ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ସଦର ମହକୁମାରେ ଧାରଣା ଦେବେ ଚାଷୀ ସଙ୍ଗଠନ । କୃଷକଙ୍କ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ ଜଣାଇ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅରବିନ୍ଦ କେଜରିୱାଲ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅନଶନ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆପ୍ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଦିନକ ପାଇଁ ଉପବାସ କରିବାକୁ ସେ ନିବେଦନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରର କୃଷି ଆଇନ ବିରୋଧରେ ୧୮ ଦିନ ହେଲା ଚାଲିଛି ଚାଷୀ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ।