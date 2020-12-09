ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବକୁ କୃଷକଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟାଖ୍ୟାନ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୯ ।୧୨: କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ୨୦ ପୃଷ୍ଠାର ଲିଖିତ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବକୁ ଖାରଜ କରିଛନ୍ତି କୃଷକ । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ୯ଟି ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଉପରେ ବିଚାରବିମର୍ଶ ପରେ ଚାଷୀମାନେ ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ୩ଟି ଯାକ ଆଇନର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟାହାର ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି ଚାଷୀ ସଙ୍ଗଠନ । ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନକୁ ଆହୁରି ତୀବ୍ର କରିବାକୁ ମିଳିତ କୃଷକ ସଙ୍ଗଠନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯାଇଛି । ଡିସେମ୍ବର ୧୨ରେ ସବୁ ଟୋଲଗେଟକୁ ନିଃଶୁଳ୍କ କରିବେ ଚାଷୀ । ଡିସେମ୍ବର ୧୪ରୁ ପ୍ରତି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ କୃଷକଙ୍କ ଧାରଣ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ ।

ତେବେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର କୃଷି ଆଇନ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟାହାର ଦାବିରେ କୃଷକଙ୍କ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।

 

